CUEVAS del Almanzora council has closed the municipality’s beaches at night as one of a series of toughened up restrictions aimed at preventing further Covid-19 infections.

The local authority said the move was a response to a recent increase in the number of people testing positive for the virus in Cuevas.

A council declaration in the name of Mayor Antonio Fernandez Liria specifies that going onto the beaches from 9.30pm to 7am is not allowed, “with the exception of fishing or other activities of an individual nature.”

It also states that restaurant businesses are governed by the hours which they themselves set.

Further new rules are that all establishments must shut by 1am, but that they cannot allow customers who want to eat or drink something on the premises beyond midnight.

The establishments are only allowed to provide a takeaway service at this time.

Gatherings in public spaces are limited to a maximum of 10 people and drinking on the street is completely out, apart from on bar and restaurant terraces.

Also totally banned for the moment are so-called party boats, pool parties and outdoor celebrations at hotels