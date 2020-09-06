Breaking: Major Incident Declared in Birmingham City Centre

Police in Birmingham have declared a major incident after officers were called to reports of multiple stabbings in the city centre.

-- Advertisement --



West Midlands Police say officers were called to reports of a stabbing in the city centre just after midnight at 12:30 am on Sunday morning. The force confirmed the incident by posting on Twitter.

A statement from West Midlands Police read: “A number of other stabbings were reported in the area shortly after. We are aware of a number of injured people, but at the moment we are not in a position to say how many or how serious. However, all emergency services are working together at the scene and making sure that those who are injured receive medical care. This has been declared a major incident.”