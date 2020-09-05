New talks between the UK & Spain on Gibraltars future have taken place in Spain this week.

A fresh set of talks between officials from the UK, Spain and Gibraltar hit a bump in the road on Thursday.

-- Advertisement --



The Spanish government hosted the meeting, which had not formally been planned beforehand with the discussion focusing on Gibraltar’s position in future UK-EU talks. The relationship between Spain and Gibraltar is more complicated than that of the UK-EU talks due to the border and the number of people who cross either way each day for work.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, felt that there had been some productivity in the meeting stating, “This second round of meetings has been positive,”

“On my return to Gibraltar I will brief Cabinet colleagues and the Leader of the Opposition and Ms Hassan Nahon on the matters discussed and the areas of potential agreement and obvious disagreement.”

Upon conclusion of the meeting the UK, Spain and Gibraltar agreed to meet again over the coming weeks and reiterated the intent to work together for the benefit of all parties involved.

In a statement from the Spanish Ministry for Foreign Affairs it was said, “The conversations have as a priority the well-being of citizens and workers and cover a wide variety of issues that must be resolved in order to achieve a strong, healthy and balanced relationship in the Campo de Gibraltar including mobility of people and workers, transport, goods and services, police and customs, environment, tax and other level playing field provisions,”

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth a d Development Office said in a statement,“The discussion focussed on those areas of the UK-EU future relationship that are relevant to Gibraltar, including the mobility of persons in the region and continued access to provide cross-border services”

“The UK Government has always been clear that Gibraltar is an integral part of our negotiations with the EU and we continue to seek outcomes which support Gibraltar’s interests.”

“The UK, Spain and Gibraltar have agreed to meet again soon and reaffirmed their intention to work constructively and positively to deliver their shared priority of continued well-being and prosperity of people in the region.”

Thank you for reading this article “New talks between the UK & Spain on Gibraltars future”. For up-to-date Political and Brexit news, click here.