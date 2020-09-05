Maine Coronavirus Outbreak Linked To Indoor Wedding Reception

Major COVID-19 outbreak, it is presumed that 56 of the new Coronavirus cases are among Maine wedding guests and their secondary or tertiary contacts.

The wedding took place in an indoor venue on August 7, since then the Maine Centers of Disease Control and Prevention saw a rise in the number of infected and further deaths, they connected at least 147 positive results to this event as they also linked them to other outbreaks in a jail and a nursing home. They presume that 56 of them are a result of the unsafe indoor party.

It’s been at least 3 deaths, Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah confirmed that this week a man in his 70s from Somerset County died of the virus, this was followed by another person at Millinocket Regional Hospital last month. There is a third lethal victim but the officers did not give further information.

Shah explained that “No outbreak is an island. Outbreaks are not isolated events. One outbreak can quickly lead to several more outbreaks, especially in a close geographic area.”

Moreover, the wedding was at an illegal risk as they had 65 guests and the gathering limit is 50 people.