Catching up on Javea’s storm damage

LIKE other Costa Blanca towns battered by last January’s storms, Javea is recommencing repairs that were halted during the summer.

Ordinarily these would have been carried out last Spring, ready for Easter Week, but Covid-19 and the State of Alarm obliged municipalities to put plans on the back burner.

This was the case with the Paseo David Ferrer, the promenade named in honour of the Javea-born tennis ace, where work will begin at the beginning of next week.

The affected zone is located at the southern end of the Paseo but first operatives had to prepare the area and put safety measures in place so that the contractor’s heavy machinery posed no danger to beachgoers.

Work is expected to take a month to complete and will cost €165,879, the town hall revealed.

This will also be the last phase of reconstruction needed after Storm Gloria damaged Javea’s seafront from the Cala Blanca promenade as far as the Paseo Marina Español.

