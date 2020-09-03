Delta bans 270 customers for face mask fiasco

Delta bans 270 customers for face mask policy refusal.

Air giant, Delta Airlines, has added 270 new passengers to their official no-fly list for refusing to wear face masks as per their policy due to the current coronavirus pandemic.

This embargo will put further stress onto travellers who are already suffering issues with a large amount of cancellations or rescheduling.

Ed Bastian, Delta CEO, stipulated in a staff memo released on Thursday, “The use of face masks remains a top priority for reducing the spread of the virus. That’s why masks are required for employees and our customers,”

He continued, “To date, we’ve added 270 passengers to our no-fly list for refusing to comply with that requirement on our planes.”

This latest restriction for travellers comes as the coronavirus figures in the US soar. The most recent figures released from John Hopkins University of Medicine see the US surpassing 6 million confirmed cases with a staggering 185,000 deaths.

Delta, one of the US major airlines that runs over 5,400 flights each day, serving 325 destinations in a total of 52 countries., expanded its coronavirus testing program in July to protect its staff and customers.

Bastian said, “We’ve tested more than 40,000 of you so far, and with this baseline data, we’ve worked with Mayo Clinic to develop a retesting program to keep us safe and moving forward,”

He added, “It’s important to retest our employees at the highest risk of contracting the virus.”

