The Orihuela Summer School experienced a great turn out this year and was a huge success despite Covid-19 restrictions and worries.

A TOTAL of 472 children participated in the event organised by the City Council’s Department of Education.

Andrés Marín, director of the Summer School, said “it has been a challenge, due to the sanitary measures that had to be adopted, to carry out the difficult task of developing a summer school that was safe and fun at the same time formative. A challenge, which has been compensated, above all, by the energy that the boys and girls have transmitted to the entire team”.

Councillor for Education, Ramón López, acknowledged the turnout and showed his “satisfaction with the result obtained” and thanked the “involvement of the monitors, parents, cleaning services and students so that the school has been a success in a conditional year by the health protocols of Covid-19 “.

Activities during the summer school this year focused on the promotion of sustainable transport, environmental practices, and cultural and fun games.

The use of bicycles and scooters to go to school, recycling and environmental activities, games in English, activities related to the figure of the poet Miguel Hernández, and theatrical and drama all took place this year.

The Summer School involved four schools in the municipality, CEIP Miguel Hernández, CEIP Villar Palasí, CEIP Fernando de Loaces, CEIP Virgen del Pilar (La Campaneta) and CEIP Playas de Orihuela.

Safety measures were put into place with students having to be divided into groups of a maximum of 14 people, the entrances and exits were organised in a staggered manner, temperature taking and disinfection of hands and feet at the entrance of the centre were also carried out.

Masks were worn by all the activity monitors throughout the day and spaces were limited, and completely differentiated groups, were created and separated from one another.

Deputy Mayor of Orihuela, José Aix, stated his satisfaction at the event, “today the most special and at the same time the most successful edition of the Summer School has closed, in a terribly complicated and uncertain context due to Covid-19.”

