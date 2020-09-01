Film makers and film fans alike are in for a treat as the Santa Pola City Council announces the VIII Villa de Santa Pola 2020 Autonomous Short Film Competition.

-- Advertisement --



FILM MAKERS will be eager to display their cinematic skills when they participate in this competition, which is set to be held at the Municipal House of Culture on November 12 and 13.

Entries for the event, promoted by the Department of Culture, Youth and Linguistic Normalisation, have already begun with the deadline set for 9pm on October 5.

Requirements for entry into the competition include:

Participants must reside in any municipality of the Valencian Community

Participants can present the piece individually or as part of a group

Films must not exceed 15 minutes

Films made in a language other than Spanish or Valencian, must have subtitles in those two languages

All films must be original and free subject

No more than 2 films to be submitted by a single person

The organisation will select participants

Poor image and sound quality will be rejected

The contest will have two categories; General and Local Youth, the latter aimed at young people from Santa Pola between 12 and 18-years-old.

The first prize will consist of €450 and will be awarded by the Department of Culture. Two second prizes of €250 will be also be awarded.

The Special Prize of the Public will be €150, and will be offered by the Youth Council.

Thursday, November 12, will see the voting for the awards and will take place by the public attending the screenings.

The Department of Linguistic Normalisation will offer the prize for the “Best short in the Valencian language” of €250.

Finally, the Local Youth Section will award four participants with €100 each.

Friday, November 13, will be the Awards Ceremony Gala.

All details about how to enter, where to send your films and the terms and condition can be found here.

For more news from Southern Costa Blanca, please follow this link.