Fitness enthusiasts, swimming fanatics and passionate competitors will be out in force as the Mar Menor Endurance Swim is set to take place on September 2.

OPEN WATER swimming is an exciting event and this sporting spectacular is set to host experienced swimmers and competitors of the sports from all over the country.

The Murcian municipality of San Pedro Del Pinatar, on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea and the Mar Menor, is an amazing location for this kind of sporting event.

The event will see competitors take to the water to battle it out along a 1.5km course.

