A lottery winner is still loving work 25 years after windfall and has no intention of retiring any time soon.



Marks and Spencer employee, Elaine Thompson, 64, is still happily stacking shelves 25 years after winning an impressive 2.7m jacket on the National Lottery.

-- Advertisement --



Thompson received the life-changing sum in December 1995, but despite being able to move to a life of luxury, she remained in the job, which she loves, and is still there.

A mother of two, Thompson expressed that, as someone who had been brought up to appreciate the value of hard work, she wanted to instil the same values in her children, Gary and Karen, who were only five and 10 years old at the time of the exceptional windfall.

Thompson maintains that her hopes for her children were always to inspire them to be the first in the family to go to university.

However, Elaine and her husband have helped their children to get on the property ladder and treated themselves to a number of well-deserved vacations to Las Vegas.

It wasn’t all sensible spending and continued work for the couple though. Upon winning, they treated themselves to a brand-new car but Mrs Thompson maintains that continuing on with a daily work routine serves to keep her grounded.

As creatures of habit, it is probably unsurprising that many people may still keep their job or some form of routine after a lottery win, however the freedom of choice it gives people means that routine may be mixed up a bit with people being able to follow a passion or new challenge.

A spokesperson from lottery organiser, Camelot, said, “2020 seems to have left many of us wanting more from our jobs, thinking about what our next career move might be or jacking it all in to do something that we really love.

Thank you for reading this article “Lottery winner is still loving work 25 years after windfall”. For more interesting Lifestyle stories, click here.