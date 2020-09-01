FOLLOWING his successful demands that the UK Government should change its mind over the issue of summer holiday school meal vouchers, footballer Marcus Rashford has a new and even more ambitious plan.

He is determined to see the end of child food poverty in Britain and although the Government isn’t completely onboard yet, he is getting strong support from MPs as well as supermarkets.

-- Advertisement --



He wrote to Parliament saying that he wants to see the Government fund the introduction of a plan to create a national food strategy which will try to find a balance against economic and health inequalities throughout Britain.

Although enjoying all the trappings of a highly paid international football star, he says that he remembers his mother working hard and trying to make ends meet and wants this to be the last generation of hungry youngsters.

He already has backing from Aldi, Co-op, Deliveroo, Iceland, Kellogg’s, Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Waitrose and two charities FareShare and the Food Foundation.

He supports a report produced on behalf of the Government which calls for free school meals to every child whose family is on universal credit, an expansion of holiday provision to all children on free school meals and an increase in the value of Healthy Start vouchers for families with young children.

Time will now tell whether the Government which is currently looking to increase taxation and even reduce pension rights to try to recover money lost during the pandemic will be able to afford this proposal.