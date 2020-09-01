Club de Hielo Benalmadena now back open for business

HAVING remained closed since the lockdown, the Club de Hielo Benalmadena in Arroyo de la Miel has received a complete deep clean and has now reopened.

The complex includes a swimming pool, gym, and ice-skating rink with everything properly cleaned and disinfected and with full Covid-19 precautions in place.

At this stage the ice rink will remain closed until it is considered appropriate to re-open, possible in the latter part of the year.

Those who are members and had paid their subscriptions prior to the lockdown will receive compensation for the period in which it was impossible to enjoy the facilities.

Whilst all care will be taken to ensure that the premises are kept clean, the management take the opportunity to remind patrons that it is also their responsibility to comply with the regulations and social distancing in order to keep everyone safe.

Details of the new schedules can be found at http://clubdehielobenalmadena.com/.