Benidorm racks up more good practice awards

Thirty-seven establishments in Benidorm have now been awarded the SICTED seal for good anti Covid-19 practices.

THE recognition of safety and preventative measures are presented by Spain’s Tourism and Health ministries, in partnership with the Tourist Quality Institute (ICTE), to establishments and businesses which follow their handbooks and procedures to combat the spread of coronavirus.

SICTED seals of approval have been awarded to hotels, campsites, agencies, coach companies, tourist apartments, leisure parks and tourist information centres.

More are expected to be dished out next month.

Town mayor, Toni Perez, said: “We have reached 37 distinctions and it is clear the effort in Benidorm to adapt to the circumstances and betting on safety and quality.”

It is, he said, an initiative “to minimise risk, seeking to provide maximum security to employees, tourists and residents.”

The mayor said the distinction “is added to the local initiative Covid-19 Protocol ON, thinking about the tourist and residents, and integrated into the development Benidorm DTI + Insurance.

This is all about offering maximum guarantees, minimising problems and adding security in the tourism establishments, said Perez “references which contribute to generate confidence in the destination,” he added.

“The quality certifications involve a lot of work,” said the mayor, congratulating all awardees.