Vehicle and establishment vandal arrested in Murcia

A Colombian man has been arrested following a police operation into vehicle break-ins and vandalism to local establishments.

THE 24-year-old man was arrested in the Murcian district of San José de la Vega after being accused of stealing the contents of at least five vehicles in the area.

The alleged perpetrator broke the locks of several vehicles, cracking the hood of a convertible and attempted to break into the entrance of a nearby cafe where the cars were parked.

Arresting officers were members of the Citizen Attention Group (GAC) of the Provincial Citizen Security Brigade, and are part of the special device of the Higher Police Headquarters.

They have been deployed to fight and stop this type of crime in the city of Murcia and its districts.

Following an emergency call, officers arrived on the scene where the man was still causing damage.

The young man made a break for it, trying to get rid of his criminal tools in the process but the officers were able to catch him.

He was identified after the owner of the cafeteria informed the officers of the damage caused to his premises, and following views of CCTV recordings, they were able to verify that the man they had detained was also the one seen forcing entry to the cafe.

