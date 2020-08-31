The out-of-favour midfielder is in demand by the new Valencia boss who is looking to add strength to the middle of the park.

THE 21-year-old Frenchman has been out of the Arsenal squad since an incident involving Brighton striker Neal Maupay last season.

Gunners boss, Mikel Arteta, has not used the young midfielder since the ugly incident, which happened in their defeat to the Seagulls at the Amex Stadium.

Javi Garcia, the former Watford manager, has failed in raids on his former club and has turned his attentions to the disgruntled Arsenal midfielder, who was was left out of the FA Cup holders’ Community Shield victory against Liverpool on Saturday at Wembley.

The new Valencia boss failed in his efforts to sign his former club Watford star midfielder, Etienne Capoue, with the club hoping to secure a season-long loan for Guendouzi.

Valencia, who are struggling financial despite big-money departures, could add in a clause to the loan agreement that would potentially see Guendouzi join the club for €25 million.

Sales of Francis Coquelin, a former Gunner himself, and club captain Dani Parejo to Villarreal as well as the losses of Ferran Torres to Manchester City and Rodrigo Moreno to Leeds United, has resulted in departures of around €60 million.

Following the community shield win, Arsenal manager Arteta said, ‘I have been really clear that everybody starts from zero. He [Guendouzi] is going to be part of the team and at the moment he is like any other player in our squad.”

‘What you did two weeks ago or two years ago doesn’t really matter. It’s what you are able to contribute to the team now,” he continued.

Arteta concluded, “I have told Guendouzi that at the moment he’s like any other player in the squad. He deserves to be treated exactly the same and I will do that to the best of my capability.”

Despite his statement, it would appear that Arsenal outcast Guendouzi could soon be on his way out of the London club, with a transfer to Spain heavily on the cards.

