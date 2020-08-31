MONTGO Golf Society played a two person Texas Scramble last week, sponsored by Ros and Jimmy Fletcher.

OLIVA Nova had carried out the Hollow Tinning of the greens which meant that they were heavily sanded, which made putting a somewhat ‘hit and miss’ affair.

This however did not stop the sponsors returning an excellent score of 43 Stableford points, in true Montgo tradition, though the sponsors did not take any prize.

First place went to Nigel Siddall and Richard Fox with 42 points, in second place were Mick Farmer and Keith Cottrell with 39 points and third place went to Geoff Willcock and Shane Fitzsimmons who had 38 points.

The two nearest the pins were both second shots at the fifth and 18th and these were won by Peter Gardiner and Sally Cottrell, respectively.

The next outing will be an unusual competition in that all players will be teeing off from the Blue Tees. It will be a Stableford format and the sponsor is Terry Griffiths.