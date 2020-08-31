New I’m a Celebrity line-up completed ahead of move to new location

I’m a Celebrity is set for a completely different look this year as a new location will host a line-up of celebrities who swap the Australian sun for rather spooky surroundings.

FANS of the famous show will get to enjoy their favourite celebrities on home soil as the haunted Grwrych Castle in Abergele, North Wales, will host a ‘completed’ line-up of celebrities, according to ITV bosses.

The new bunch of celebs are unlikely to improve their tans this year after the show has been forced to move from the usual spot in the Australian jungle.

Rumours have been flying about potential participants for this unprecedented show with the likes of; Bear Grylls, Jenny Ryan from The Chase and Vinnie Jones being mentioned.

However, ITV boss Kevin Lygo has now confirmed that the celebrity line-up is officially complete, after months of negotiation.

He told a national newspaper: “I certainly didn’t want a year without I’m A Celebrity.”

“We could just about survive without it, but my God it’s a premier, wonderful thing that has done so well over a long period.

And referring to current travel restrictions, he explained: “Australia was always going to be a challenge so we found this extraordinary place in go here in North Wales that’s a sort of beautiful, Disney drawn castle crumbling. We just thought it looks like perfect vacation.”

He said he thinks “it’ll be fascinating to see what audiences do” and it will be a “great challenge to producers to come up with different games and different tasks.

The ITV boss would not reveal the new line-up but speculation has been running rampant since the new location, which will cost more than £1 million for six weeks of filming, was announced.

I’m A Celebrity bosses are said to be in “advanced talks” with Keith Duffy and This Morning’s host Eamonn Holmes.

Katie Price’s former husband Kieran Hayler has hinted that he could appear on the upcoming series of the show, stating “I’d love to go on I’m A Celeb. I think there have been talks but I don’t know for sure.”

Among the other celebs linked with the show is AJ Pritchard who is said to be in talks to join the line-up after quitting Strictly Come Dancing.