The ICE club (International Club of Estepona) is getting ready to open its doors again on September 10, following a six-month break owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

The organising committee will be maintaining the highest standards of cleansing and sanitisation of the club in accordance with the Spanish Government’s rules, with social distancing and the wearing of masks where necessary

They are planning a full schedule of events including special lunches, golf, treasure hunt and much more as well as weekly activities in the clubhouse with the bar open Thursdays and Sundays.

Find out more by visiting www.theiceclub.es or Facebook The ICE Club and all English speakers are welcome to join.