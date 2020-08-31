‘Amazing’ show of support for Project Costa

PROJECT COSTA’S debut collection to help feed and clothe the homeless received an ‘amazing response’.

VOLUNTEERS from the non-religious and non-profit organisation parked up their yellow Project Costa ‘Tweety’ van at Javea Port on Sunday morning to take donations.

And they were thrilled with the response.

“It was amazing,” project founder, Arne Soeten, told Euro Weekly News. “Around 30 people came with clean clothes for men, women and children as well as new underwear and donations. It was a great success.

“We had decided if one person came and supported us it would be worth it, so we are delighted. Thank you to everyone.”

The objective of Project Costa is to dress and feed the less fortunate on the Costa Blanca, as well as offering a rehabilitation program for up to three people at a time in a half way home they are refurbishing in Benitatxell.

The team – Arne, Matty, Steve, Inge and Caroline – want to get alcoholics and drug addicts off the streets and back into society.

“We are renting the property in Benitatxell and are currently cleaning and painting it to make it a halfway home and a soup kitchen.

“We are starting from scratch, pumping a lot of our own money and time into this project,” said Arne, who together with Matty, has experience of living on the streets and wants to give something back to the community.

“We want to start by feeding the homeless, giving out clothes and sleeping bags. As we get to know them, we will be able to see who wants a second chance at life and we will help them get back into society.

“If we can help one person achieve that, then the project is a success for me. Our goal is to guide the underprivileged within this time back to society.”

Matty added: “We have both been in that situation. We are not the only ones out there who want to change their lives. They need someone to reach out a hand.”

As well as clothes, food and sleeping bags, Project Costa also need to kit out a professional soup kitchen at the Benitatxell property, including kitchen tools, chopping boards, catering pots and pans and a large horizontal freezer.

Any donations would be greatly appreciated.

You can find Costa-Project in Calle de la Mar, 31, Benitatxell,

Tel 00 34 643 737 584, email: arnesoeten@yahoo.com, Facebook, Instagram and at: Project-costa.org.