Adele accused of cultural appropriation for Notting Hill Carnival post

SINGER Adele has faced mixed responses after she posted a picture of herself on Instagram showing her celebrating the cancelled Notting Hill Carnival.

In the photograph she is shown wearing a bikini top made from the Jamaican flag, with her hair in what are described as tight bantu knots but her expression certainly makes you wonder if she was expecting some form of backlash.

-- Advertisement --



The post was captioned “Happy what would be Notting Hill Carnival my beloved London.”

A number of people tweeted that this was ‘cultural appropriation’ which some consider as being insulting to the culture from which it has been taken.

Mr C however commented “Anyone who has ever been to carnival will know that this is how nearly every woman there dresses. Carnival is about celebrating a culture. This pic of #Adele is nothing more than that. Stop trying to cancel everyone when all they are doing is cultural appreciation not appropriation.”