The US Army will not remove Trump from the White House in an Election dispute and will remain apolitical.

America’s most senior general, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, has declared to members of congress that, should there be a dispute over the US election results in November, the military will not intervene.

He also confirmed that if Donald Trump were to decline to leave the military would not play a role in the deliberations and discussions that would inevitably follow.

In a letter to Congress, Mark Milley said, “The Constitution and laws of the US and the states establish procedures for carrying out elections, and for resolving disputes over the outcome of elections … I do not see the US military as part of this process,”

His letter continued, “In the event of a dispute over some aspect of the elections, by law U.S. courts and the U.S. Congress are required to resolve any disputes, not the U.S. Military,”

His letter went on to highlight his professional and patriotic belief in the principal that the military should always remain an apolitical institution in the United States.

President Trump has often expressed concerns that the election has the potential to be undermined by voter fraud during the coronavirus pandemic however his own actions and admissions to purposefully under-resource the postal service to effect postal voting has been called into similar question by Democrats.

Joe Biden, the Democrat nominee, has, in the past, identified that he fears the sitting president will try to “steal” the election. He had expressed his assumption that the military would “escort him from the White House with great dispatch.”

There has been concern within the Democratic party around a number of audacious claims made by the president in public, which prompted these discussions, surrounding the militaries purpose after a disputed election, to take place.

When asked by members of congress, Elissa Slotkin and Mikie Sherill what the role of the military would be in such a situation, he replied, “”I believe deeply in the principle of an apolitical US military. In the event of a dispute over some aspect of the elections, by law US courts and the US Congress are required to resolve any disputes, not the US military.”

He continued, “I foresee no role for the US armed forces in this process. We will not turn our backs on the Constitution of the United States.”

The answers appear to have satisfied the Democratic members of congress for now with one stating that the General’s answers, “demonstrated that the chairman recognised the military’s role in our elections is to essentially stay out, that the military’s role in the peaceful transition of power is to stay out.”

