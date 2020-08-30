New photos of rock star Ozzy Osbourne have emerged this weekend, with the former Black Sabbath frontman almost unrecognizable.

The 71-year-old singer is reportedly still recovering from a series of recent health problems, including Parkinson’s disease and a neck injury. Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne, and their family have been staying in Los Angeles during the coronavirus pandemic.

Although ‘Crazy Train’ Ozzy has not been seen out in public in months he did appear with his family on Celebrity Watch Party recently with a finale that aired July 23.

The US reality show is a take-off of the UK show Gogglebox and offers a glimpse at celebrities in their homes watching and reacting to TV. He announced his Parkinson’s diagnosis to the world this January after being diagnosed in February 2019.

Even before the coronavirus pandemic, Osbourne’s 2020 plans were destroyed when he was forced to postpone his tour to promote his latest album. The Osbournes had initially planned to go to Switzerland for specialist Parkinson’s disease treatment, but that trip also had to be delayed due to the pandemic- Sharon had said they hoped they could get to Switzerland in the late summer.

“So, fingers crossed, everything crossed. But he’s doing good,” Sharon said of her husband. “He’s in good spirits, he’s doing good.” Sharon, who co-hosts CBS’ The Talk, said the entire family is “doing great” during the pandemic. “I just can’t complain,” Sharon, 67, said. “You know cabin fever, yes. Getting a little edgy with each other, yes! I’d love to go walk around a shopping mall for an hour. But that’ll happen.”

Even despite his recent health crises, and reduced mobility, he has repeatedly declared that he will never abandon show business.

‘You know the time when I will retire? When I can hear them nail a lid on my box. And then I’ll f****** do an encore. I’m the Prince of Darkness,’ he said this week.