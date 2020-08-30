Granada panorama waiting to be discovered.

YouTube channel, Little Walks in Spain, have released a video comprising a little-known back alley walk in Granada that results in some of the most stunning panoramic views of the city the you will ever see.

The channel, which currently has very few subscribers and only seven videos, takes the viewer on a walk around the quaint winding backstreets of the town. Then the sometimes-claustrophobic looking lanes open up to a stone courtyard revealing an insane panorama of the city below.

Granada is an idyllic city situated at the southern end of Spain’s Andalusia region. Nestled in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada mountains, it is particularly well known for its stunning medieval architecture, some of which dates all the way back to the Moorish occupation by the African Army in 711 AD.

Granada is also home to the Alhambra palace and fortress. This sprawling hilltop enclave includes stunning royal palaces, tranquil patios, and shimmering pools dating back to the Nasrid dynasty, which ruled from 1230 until 1492, as well as the fountains and orchards of the Generalife gardens.

YouTube has earmarked itself as the top platform for avid travellers to showcase their love for exploration and adventure. Now, videos like this can assist local and visitors alike to discover vastly unknown beauty spots that would otherwise remain secret.

