Covid-19 tracing app up and running in Balearics

THE Balearic Health Service is now connected to the Radar Covid app developed by the Secretary of State for Digitilisation and Artificial Intelligence to better control outbreaks of Covid-19 and help control the pandemic.

The regional administration carried out technical tests last week to check the app was working correctly, expressing confidence it will “improve the localisation and isolation of all people who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.”

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Public Administration regional minister Isabel Castro urged the public to download the app and to use it correctly, with Bluetooth continuously activated.

The key to the app’s efficiency depends on gaining a high level of implementation, and therefore detection of contacts, Castro explained.

“This tool will be a great help in the enormous work being carried out by Health Service tracers. It is a good example of how technology can play a determining role in the service of public health”, she commented.

“Hence I call for everyone’s participation in this fight against the pandemic and appeal for individual responsibility in complying with all the measures put in place by the institutions.”

Also announced at the press conference was the activation of a new Covid-19 public information telephone line.

Operating every day from 8am to 8pm, the 900 100 971 number is for any health assistance queries related to the virus.

The service is manned by specially trained health emergency staff based in the new Covid-19 coordination centre.

The regional administration said the aim is to reduce the burden on telephone lines for making health centre appointments, the number of calls having increased significantly in recent weeks to the rise in active Covid-19 cases.