THE Salon Varietes Theatre in Fuengirola has now released its latest plans for October shows as it comes to terms with the lack of tourists and the procedures it has to take to battle Covid-19.

With all of the September performances cancelled it can be confirmed that the Johnny G and Melissa Carver show Cowboys and Kisses will now take place from Wednesday October 7 to Friday October 9 with tickets purchased for the earlier planned show valid.

This promises to be a nostalgic yet highly professional visit to the World of Country and Western music as these exceptional singers perform everyone’s favourite songs by such artists as Johnny Cash, Kenny Rogers, Shania Twain and the Eagles to name just a few.

Then it’s the turn of the cast of the Salon Varietes to finally present their postponed performance of the blockbuster Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber musical triumph EVITA.

The production runs from Wednesday October 14 until Sunday October 25 with social distancing in place for your safety in full compliance with government guidance.

This staged concert version focuses on the powerful musical score with passionate performances by the principal actors and ensemble cast in full costume.

They will take you through such musical delights as Latin, jazz and soaring emotional ballads. Stylish dance numbers and routines choreographed by Lee Roberts will transport you to the heart of Buenos Aires society.

All tickets purchased for the original dates can be transferred to these new dates and any original ticket holders unable to attend can transfer them to any future SALVA production (excludes visiting acts)

They expect the Box Office to be busy so ask for your patience as tickets can only be booked by calling 952 474542 Monday to Friday 11am to 2.30pm.