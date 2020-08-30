Back to the Jucar

DESPITE the extremely hot weather (mad dogs and Englishmen) Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club members still ventured onto the banks of the River Jucar.

It might have been due to the prolonged absence owing to the Coronavirus lockdown or the fear that more restrictions could be in the offing, or simply to a certain degree of insanity, Graham Sewell told the Euro Weekly News.

“After a few weeks’ absence for family reasons and after setting up and settling myself under my umbrella, I sat there with sweat tricking down my neck at 9.30am, asking myself what was I doing here?” he said.

“Then, miracle of miracles, a breeze sprang up from the water and it wasn’t too bad!”

As most of the fishing had been conducted on the Jucar’s Sections B1 and B2 in recent weeks, it was agreed to try B3 last week.

“When Frank, Jeff and I arrived at the river we found a number of members already setting up on B2,” Graham said.

“Curious as to why, we said that B3 had been suggested, so that was where we would fish. It turned out to be a wise choice as we had catches of 15,16 and six, whereas the others had ones and two while one unfortunate member failed to catch.”

There are no fishing matches at present, but the Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club is very friendly and always happy to welcome new members, Graham said.

For further information contact Frank Povey (966490338, email frankpovey1@gmail.com ) or call Ray Craig (966492083 or 650069247).