Huercal-Overa smashes glass recycling challenge

HUERCAL-OVERA is showing off 10 new glass recycling containers featuring an exclusive design of the locality, a reward for smashing a recycling challenge.

The municipality is one of the winners of the “Mapamundi Reto” (World Map Challenge) to up glass recycling by more than 10 per cent on the previous year.

In fact Huercal-Overa recycled 42 per cent more glass in December and January than in the same months the previous year, depositing no less than 33 tonnes in municipal containers.

Services councillor Davd Siles congratulated local residents for their recycling efforts and rising to the challenge.

“It is in our hands to have a more sustainable municipality and our residents are backing this”, he commented.

The campaign to promote more glass recycling was launched by the regional government, the FAMP Andalucia Federation of Municipalities and Provinces, the Almanzora-Levante-Velez rubbish collection consortium and Ecovidrio, the non-profit entity which manages glass recycling in Spain.

The glass deposited in the containers is recycled 100 per cent and used to make new glass containers without losing any of its original properties.