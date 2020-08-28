Uneven distribution in Benidorm

BARS and restaurants in Benidorm areas popular with Spanish tourists are doing reasonably well despite Covid-19, they say.

In contrast, those that traditionally cater to the British – particularly those in the Rincon de Loix – are virtually empty, thanks to the prospect of a fortnight’s quarantine for anyone returning from Spain.

According to Javier del Castillo, president of Abreca-Cobreca, Benidorm’s association of restaurants, bars and cafes, 95 per cent of the businesses located in the centre of Benidorm have re-opened since the lockdown de-escalation period began.

In contrast, Del Castillo told the local Spanish media, 90 per cent of those in the so-called English Zone have closed, owing to an absence of British tourists in the many hotels there.

“We aren’t expecting great things but should make up for the months when we were closed,” Del Castillo continued.

“But another lockdown would be another blow after trying to pick ourselves up after three months without activity.”

The sector is also pinning its hopes on September or October and the return of British tourists to get it to the end of the year, he added.