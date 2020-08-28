The Gibraltar Environmental Agency Has Issued a Food Safety Alert

WITH more people going into Gibraltar for shopping, an alert from the Rock’s Environmental Agency is important to be aware of.

There has been a general recall of an Eat Natural Brazil and sultana with peanuts and almonds bar due to possible Salmonella contagion.

Best Before End Dates: are August 2020 to June 2021 and sizes are 35g Bar 96003787, 4x 35g Multi-pack 5013803666712, 50g Bar 50676262, 3x 50g Multipack 5013803666149, 12x 50g Counter pack 50138803621247, 20x 50g Assorted Mix Pack 5013803666385

Eat Natural have decided to withdraw and recall this product due to the possible presence of Salmonella, originating from a third-party supply of ingredient.

The Agency advises that it is important to note that no outbreak of Salmonella has been identified in Gibraltar and the action taken is precautionary.

The recall does not affect any other products from their brand. Importers have been notified and sellers contacted who should have already removed the affected product from sale which will subsequently be destroyed. Point-of-sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling these products in Gibraltar.

Consumers are advised to check if they have purchased the affected product with the identified best before date(s) of the Brazil and sultana with peanuts and almonds bars and if so to return it to the store of purchase for a full refund.