Repsol to Create Spain’s First High Impact Polymer Plant

AS oil companies prepare for the inevitable phasing out of petrol and diesel, so they are looking for alternatives ways of using their product in a way which significantly reduces harmful emissions.

Spanish giant Repsol is to invest €32 million in creating Spain’s first plant able to produce high impact resistance polymers.

-- Advertisement --



It will be based in an existing factory in Tarragona and because of its lightness yet strength upon impact the product is very useful in the automotive industry for bumpers and door panels.