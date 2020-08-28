A police investigation led to the successful capture of a heroin mule at the Tenerife North airport.

GUARDIA CIVIL arrested a 30-year-old, of Italian origin, after he left his international flight and following an interrogation, and trip to the hospital, 94 capsules of heroin were discovered inside his body.

The man put his own life at risk by transporting over 1,350 grams of the illegal substance inside of him, not to mention those he would have harmed had he been successful with his mission.

Once detained by officers, it became apparent during the interrogation procedure that the man was in distress and he was transferred to a local hospital where he underwent a series of radiology tests.

The tests revealed the large amount of heroin that the man was carrying and following successful extraction of the narcotics, the man was arrested.

He was brought before a judge and was admitted to prison for his crimes.

