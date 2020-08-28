A SIX-piece jazz project The Beatles Songbook combines a traditional string quartet (the Granada Quartet) with vibraphone and piano to reinterpret the works of the Fab Four.

It’s an unusual instrumental ensemble, which mixes the most deeply rooted tradition of cultured music through the string quartet with the jazz formation of the vibraphone and piano duo.

-- Advertisement --



Tickets for the show which takes place at the Cervantes Theatre in Malaga Capital on Tuesday September 15 cost €12 and can be purchased online.

The ensemble has released a CD capturing a live performance in 2014 which contains 15 of The Beatles most popular compositions.