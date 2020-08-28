Hot on the heels of his success with Master of the Musical – Javea Players’ popular summer event with al fresco dining – Roger Brown is offering another evening’s musical entertainment.

HE has chosen smooth crooners ranging from Bing to Bublé and you’re sure to enjoy his selection.

Roger is working on a surprise guest, but hasn’t yet divulged any details: and probably won’t, because then it wouldn’t be a surprise!

Roger stresses he is not an impersonator, but hopes to pay a fitting tribute to some of the greatest singers over the past 90 years, including Sinatra, Nat ‘King’ Cole, Lionel Richie and Rod Stewart.

The venue is the Faro Azahar Restaurant in their spacious garden with suitably spaced seating, on September 24 and 25.

Dinner – fabulous tapas and wine – starts at 7pm.

Dinner and show €18.50. Javea Players‘ Box Office opens on September 9.

We hope you will support this fund-raising event, said a spokesperson.

For queries: boxoffice@javeaplayers.com and for more information: www.javeaplayers.com.