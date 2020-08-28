SPAIN’S Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, has announced this morning, Friday, August 28, that the Agencia Española de Medicamentos y Productos Sanitarios has authorised the first clinical trial in the country of a vaccine against Covid-19.

This was stated in a press conference before the media to report on “important news” in relation to clinical trials of the Covid-19 vaccine together with the Minister of Defence, Margarita Robles.

Illa explained that it is a Janssen vaccine and it is authorised for a Phase 2 clinical trial. The Phase 1 trial was carried out in the US and Belgium (1,045 people participated). In Spain, Phase 2 will be carried out on 190 healthy people between 18 and 55 years of age and also on those over 65. Recruitment for the trial is expected to start immediately.

Illa expressed his gratitude to the important work that the AEMPS is developing: “We are actively participating in the European Alliance against the vaccine.”

In addition, he has indicated that yesterday the definitive contract was signed to receive the vaccine from the pharmaceutical group AstraZeneca, which works with the University of Oxford and the first doses are expected to be received “at the end of November.”

The world’s most advanced vaccines against Covid-19 are progressing into new phases in the pressing race to find the antidote to eliminate the virus that has already caused so much havoc across the globe. A time trial in which Spain also participates and in which it has now taken a new step forward.

