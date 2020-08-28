Drunk drivers left locked out

AN ingenious invention to boost safety on the roads, ‘Alcolocks’, could be introduced after UK government studies revealed a rise in motoring accidents where drivers are over the legal alcohol limit.

The system works in the same way as conventional breathalysers, in that they test the amount of alcohol in the sample of breath provided before they are allowed to drive.

When fitted to a vehicle, the system immobilises the vehicle’s engine if the level is above the legal limit.

Some also lock out the ignition for up to 24 hours if the user has alcohol in their breath.

The Department for Transport reported that an estimated 5,890 accidents in 2018 involved drivers over the limit.

