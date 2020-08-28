Covid-19 Pirates spreading virus in Formentera working for the Justice of Peace

JOAN Yern Mayans, Justice of the Peace on the island of Formentera for 20 years, has been arrested by the Civil Guard for forcing the employees of his restaurant, El Pirata to work

-- Advertisement --



Mayans had been detained by the Civil Guard for forcing the employees of his restaurant, El Pirata, to work on Illetes beach, when they should have been at home isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.

In the middle of the month of August, two workers at this restaurant tested positive. Immediately an isolation protocol was activated but five other people who had to self-isolate at home, whilst waiting for the results of their PCR tests were caught working on the premises.

The Balearic Government decreed on August 14 the closure of the restaurant, one of the best known on the island. However, the number of infected had already risen to 15, out of a staff of 45.

At this time, it is believed that the infected could be more, and even have affected the customers of the restaurant, visited frequently by celebrities and tourists.

The Balearic Government, through the general direction of Public Health, issued a statement asking for citizen collaboration, and that all those who have been in this place between the 10th and 14th of this month, have a PCR test. The affected residents of Ibiza and Formentera should call 608 548 577 to have a test done. Due to the high number of people involved on the island, the Hospital gymnasium had to be set up for taking tests.

Mayans was summoned to the Civil Guard barracks on Sunday, August 23 and was detained. On Monday, after spending the night in the cells, the justice of the peace went to the Court of Ibiza, which released him with charges.

He is charged with a crime of injuries, for allegedly having helped the spread of the virus; and another against the rights of workers, for not respecting the regulations on occupational hazards.