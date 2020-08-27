Spanish weather forecaster goes viral after presenting in “pyjamas”

A Spanish weather forecaster has gone viral after presenting her morning slot in what appear to be pyjamas.

DESPITE only appearing on screen for a matter of minutes, Antena 3 meteorologist, Mercedes Martin’s chosen outfit had more of an impact than the weather ahead, and viewers flocked to social media to comment.

-- Advertisement --



“Merche doesn’t care about anything any more. If she wants to give El tiempo in her pyjamas, then she gives it in her pyjamas. She is cute, whatever she wears,” said a tweeter. “I understand the fashions less and less,“ wrote another.

A Merche ya le da igual todo. Si quiere que dar @ElTiempoA3 en pijama, pues ella lo da en pijama; está mona se ponga lo que se ponga. pic.twitter.com/NCk9khzgPs — Isabel de Castilla (@Isabel_Catolica) August 25, 2020



-Cualquier día voy a trabajar en pijama.

-No hay huevos Merche. pic.twitter.com/CtlKrNw4Ew

— Puercoespanda 🧻 (@Puercoespanda) April 6, 2018

Taking all of the comments in her stride, the weather presenter joked, “these are not hours to go dressed for the street.”