Spanish weather forecaster goes viral after presenting in “pyjamas”

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
WHY GET DRESSED: Antena 3 weather forcaster's outfit choice goes viral. CRED:

A Spanish weather forecaster has gone viral after presenting her morning slot in what appear to be pyjamas.

DESPITE only appearing on screen for a matter of minutes, Antena 3 meteorologist, Mercedes Martin’s chosen outfit had more of an impact than the weather ahead, and viewers flocked to social media to comment.

“Merche doesn’t care about anything any more. If she wants to give El tiempo in her pyjamas, then she gives it in her pyjamas. She is cute, whatever she wears,” said a tweeter. “I understand the fashions less and less, wrote another.

Taking all of the comments in her stride, the weather presenter joked, “these are not hours to go dressed for the street.”




