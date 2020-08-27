Coronavirus and the changing face of house hunting in Spain

THE coronavirus pandemic thrust us into unprecedented times and turned everything as we know it upside down.

BEING confined to our homes forced us all into situations never experienced before and also revealed certain things, including shortcoming in our homes.

For many, a lack of space, ventilation, balcony, terrace or garden only compounded an already difficult situation.

And with no signs of being over for the foreseeable future, and more and restrictions on life outside the home, the comfort, tranquility and security we find inside those four walls is increasingly important.

According to property experts, the priorities when looking for a new home have altered significantly as a result of the health crisis.

A major consideration in the ‘new normal’ appears to be extra rooms to allow for working from home, according to the Valuation Institute.

Young people will possibly continue to prefer the centre of large cities due to communication, leisure facilities and proximity to their surroundings.

On the contrary, families will opt for single-family homes on the outskirts of cities which offer more spacious rooms, with outdoor spaces and natural environments.

The Institute also points out that second homes in coastal or rural areas are now being presented as the “ideal option” to make the most of holidays and free time in “your own space”.

During the summer it has been seen that many Spaniards have spent their holidays in second residences on the beach or in towns.

Furthermore, according to a study by Rentalia (idealista’s vacation rental portal), this summer tourist season has brought surprises in terms of changes in traveller preferences.

Many tourists have dispensed with a holiday stay in a hotel and have opted for tourist accommodation. If the coronavirus crisis persists, interest in buying a vacation home directly, rather than renting it, may increase.

According to real estate portal, Idealista, the sale of homes in Spain has been slowly reactivated after the stoppage experienced during the confinement caused by the coronavirus.

According to data from the General Council of Notaries, 14,459 houses were sold across the country in April, 25,483 in May and 36,319 in June.