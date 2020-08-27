THE company that manufactures Rolls Royce engines has suffered considerably from the pandemic and the lockdown and is looking to sell a number of subsidiaries to raise €2.2 billion.

Marked for disposal is Spanish based engine and turbine manufacturer ITP Aero and with a €2.19 billion loan due to be repaid by October 2021 it needs cash as quickly as possible as well as a return to production of engines.

With 4,000 staff lost so far, it expects to shed a further 5,000 across the group this year.