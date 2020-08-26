THE mayor of Torrox, Óscar Medina, this Tuesday, August 25, presided over the official reception for the Córdoba CF team and coaching staff.

The team are in Torrox, staying at the Hotel Urban Dream in El Morche, where they will spend time training for the upcoming sporting season.

Medina, during the meeting with the CEO of Córdoba CF, Javier González, and the director Adrián Fernández, was presented with the club’s strip signed by all the players.

He conveyed his gratitude to them for having chosen Torrox to prepare for the season, since, in the words of the mayor, “Torrox, in addition to having the Best Climate in Europe 365 days a year, is a destination of tourist excellence where it combines respect for the environment with the development and quality of its services”.

The councillor also wanted to highlight the importance and tranquillity that, with the circumstances of this summer, being in a safe destination can give them, as shown by the fact that Torrox is the municipality of the Costa del Sol with fewer active cases of coronavirus.

Finally, Medina, who was accompanied by the Sports Councillor, José Manuel Fernández, has addressed the squad to wish them luck, hoping that Torrox will become their lucky destination and they can be promoted in the league by the end of the season.