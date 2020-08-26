Heroes to swim 86km for cancer charity

THE association ‘Héroes Hasta la Médula’ was created in 2016, by a group of people who met at the Pediatric Oncohematology of Granada, while treating their children for leukaemia.

Over time, more families joined the project to help promote different actions against childhood cancer and highlight the need for bone marrow donation.

-- Advertisement --



This summer they have developed different sporting challenges. The next one is to be Médula Swimming, where those who have joined the cause will complete a journey from Maro to Fuengirola over 86 kilometres in eight stages, some of them 12 kilometres apart.

On September 6, the swimmers will leave Maro beach at 8.30am towards Nerja, crossing all the coves of Nerja, passing in front of the Balcón de Europa, to go to the Puntalón de la Torrecilla and from there until crossing the Playazo to finish at the end of Playa del Peñoncillo, in Torrox Costa, just before the Torrox Lighthouse.

Swimmers can complete the entire course or join at different points along the way.

“We are convinced that this initiative will be a complete success, that the swimmers from Malaga are going to cheer on this initiative en masse and they are going to welcome us with the hospitality and kindness that characterises them,” said a spokesperson for the group.

To collaborate with this challenge you only have to access the following web link ´donaciones.ugrmecenazgo.es´, choose the challenge and donate the amount you wish.

‘Héroes Hasta la Médula’ point out that some 6,000 people a year develop leukaemia in Spain, of which about 10 per cent are children. “Many are cured only with chemotherapy, but others require a Bone Marrow Transplant to survive, and three out of four do not have a compatible family member and must resort to the Spanish Registry of Bone Marrow Donors (REDMO) to locate a person save their lives. To date, more than 15 per cent of these patients cannot find a suitable compatible donor and the number of donors is increasing in Spain at a rate of about 250 new donors/year.”

The aim of the association is precisely to help this number of donors increase considerably. They also assure that all the money raised in their challenges will go to a research program on childhood leukaemia resulting from an agreement with the University of Granada.