Could the EU/UK Withdrawal Agreement be heading for the shredder?

The UK/EU Withdrawal Agreement which took so long to ratify with multiple rewrites and two Prime Minister presiding may now be heading for the shredder.

The Centre for Brexit Policy, the UK Governments group of advisors on all things Brexit has advised that the Withdrawal Agreement should be replaced by something that is more “sovereignty compliant”.

The group’s primary concern is that the EU is built on a platform of shared sovereignty and the Withdrawal Agreement and Brexit processes are at odds with this fundamental principle.

The think tank identifies that the British people voted to take back control of British Sovereignty in the referendum of 2016 and, as such, they are advising that it be ditched.

Now, Brexiteer, and former MEP, Ben Habib has thrown his weight behind the campaign to help force the Prime Minister’s hand. In a recent tweet, he stated, “I have just made a meaningful donation to @CentreBrexit. This Group advocates @BorisJohnson replace the WA with a sovereign compliant deal. A huge uphill struggle but their campaign deserves support.”

Although the Brexit transition period is due to end in only four months, the campaign is gaining traction amongst those keen to see all ties with the EU severed. The Centre for Brexit Policy argues that “sovereignty is the crux of Brexit and the Government recognises this”

They also stipulate that “The UK cannot be asked to concede on aspects of its sovereignty, whatever reasons the EU may concoct.” They believe that “there remain serious threats to UK sovereignty that will have crippling economic and strategic consequences for years to come if they are not dealt with now.”

There is no doubt that No Deal is still an option on the table and this may just expedite matters. Although the British people are still suffering from Brexit fatigue it is clear that there is a long road to go before we see the end to this saga.

They conclude, “to fulfil Brexit’s sovereign promise and take back control from the EU, the UK must ensure that any agreement negotiated is ‘sovereignty compliant’ and that the UK prepares itself for the possibility that the EU, ultimately, will not come to such an agreement.”

