Valencia in tune with Madrid

VALENCIA will be one of the first of Spain’s autonomies to sign up to the minimum living wage.

Following his meeting with Inclusion and Social Security minister Jose Luis Escriva, Valencia’s regional president Ximo Puig explained that this agreement would allow the Generalitat and the central government to work together in applying a measure introduced to combat social exclusion.

Puig highlighted the importance of co-governance in ensuring that “nobody gets left out” during the grave crisis caused by Covid-19.

Talking to the Press after their meeting, the regional president and the minister emphasised their “harmony” and “level of understanding” in rolling out the social protection measure.

The minimum living wage agreement should be signed before next year, Puig and Escriva agreed.

“We are working to together to provide the widest possible coverage for the people who most need help,” said Puigs, stressing the importance of coordination between the Administrations.

“The minimum living wage is extraordinarily positive and the Valencian Community is going to be one of the first autonomies that subscribes to an agreement that intends to be as efficacious and efficient as possible in its application.”