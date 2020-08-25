Residents on Costa del Sol Have Their Own Plan to Combat Virus

ALTHOUGH many large rubbish bins do have pedals to help you open, they aren’t always working or some (such as recycling containers) require you to lift a lid.

There are a number of examples appearing on social media where people have decided to be helpful and prop the lids open so that your hands are protected against any virus that might exist.

It may not be very attractive or artistic but certainly confronts a potential problem of hygiene, provided that the bins aren’t for general waste including food as that could attracts rats and other undesirables.