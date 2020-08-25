Manchester City exploring the option of signing Messi

In what would be a huge summer signing, Manchester City are looking likely to inquire about the availability of signing Lionel Messi this summer, with other clubs keeping an eye on the situation.

-- Advertisement --



THE arrival of Ronald Koeman could well spell the end to the Argentinians long and successful career at the Nou Camp, with a major clear out expected to take place on a aging dressing room.

Manchester City, who have already made two signings so far this summer; with the additions of winger, Ferran Torres from Valencia and Netherlands defender, Nathan Ake, will not want to miss out on signing Messi, with PSG and more significantly, Manchester United, rumoured to have shown some interest in acquiring his world-class talents.

A reunion with Guardiola may be an attractive proposition for Messi, if a deal can be done, and despite his age and having to navigate the Financial Fair-Play rules, Manchester City will be hopeful of securing the services of one of the most famous footballers in the world.

More interesting sports news can be found on the Euro Weekly News website by clicking here