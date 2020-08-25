Illegal landfill in the Churriana pine forests is a fire hazard

THE Malaga Town Hall has made public the complaint of an illegal landfill in the Churriana pine forests.

“We are talking about a unique place, but even to which some heartless people have come to dump garbage of all kinds, especially remains of building works, as well as an extremely high number of tyres. It is a truly regrettable image,” explains Salvador Trujillo, socialist councillor.

The councillor informed the Municipal Board of the Churriana Council of these events. “We believed that after the complaint they would act on it. What has been our surprise that not only has no action been taken, but the lack of control has led to an increase in waste, creating an authentic illegal dump of garbage, debris and tyres,” he continues.

It is not the first time that the PSOE councillor has had to denounce the lack of action towards illegal dumps in the area. “In recent months we are observing how they grow in the area. The problem is greater when they do so in natural places like this, where a simple spark can fuel a huge fire between two highly populated neighbourhoods in the Sierra de Churriana, such as Cortijo de Mazas and Monsalvez.”

In this way, the socialist leader asks the council “to act quickly to clean up the area. There is no time to lose, and it is a miracle that until now there has been no misfortune, but if we do not act there may be in the future.”

To conclude, Trujillo has demanded from the government team “greater control of these illegal dumps in the district, added to greater surveillance action by the Local Police. In the end, those who lose are the residents of Churriana who cannot enjoy places like this, which also run the risk of becoming grass for the flames.”