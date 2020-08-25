AFTER our report in last week’s newspaper (edition 1833) concerning a petition circulating in Estepona bemoaning the delay in opening the new hospital something positive has now occurred.

Mayor of Estepona, José María García Urbano, and the President of the Junta de Andalucia Juan Manuel Moreno Bonilla met at the hospital site to hold a ceremony to hand over the Hospital de Estepona building to the Andalucian Government.

The mayor declared that this was a moment of “great relevance and importance” for the town which had paid €16 million to build the facility.

Whilst the municipality paid for the building, the cost of equipping, staffing and maintenance was now for the account of the Junta which has committed to have everything in place to allow for the opening of the hospital within six months.

It has taken 10 years for this dream to be realised and shortly the hospital will be able to provide health services to some 100,000 people and will relieve some of the strain from the Costa del Sol Hospital in Marbella.