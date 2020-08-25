FOR many years now, the Linense de Tiro Olímpico shooting club in La Linea de la Concepcion has organised an annual Historical Weapons shoot.

Despite restrictions, it will continue this year but rather than over a single day it will extend over two days on August 29 (all day) and 30 (until noon) at the club’s premises.

The organiser’s met with La Linea mayor, Juan Franco to discuss this and the future of sports shooting in the town which will expect to see a large number of visitors from across Andalucia for the event.