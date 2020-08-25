EVERY Summer, the Marbella Council encourages the Local Police to intensify their campaign against the sale of illegal counterfeit goods as not only does their sale damage the image of the city but also hurts the takings of legitimate businesses.

40 officers comprise the team which patrols streets, beach areas, markets and shops and so far, more than 800 fakes have been seized during what is a difficult time for the Local Police who are also involved in checking on anti Covid-19 matters.

The Paseo Maritimo and Puerto Banus are regularly patrolled as they have become a major sales point for those itinerants trying to unload the fake designer items to members of the public who surely know what they are buying.

Local Police Chief Javier Martín says that his officers will diligently follow the crackdown of these sales, which is perhaps a little easier as there are fewer tourists in the city which makes it easier to spot those with fake goods.