More than 6,000 cameras could be installed in schools across the Community of Madrid, as part of a proposed strategy plan to integrate children back into school is due to be announced next week.

-- Advertisement --



IN an extreme plan, that will likely fit in with potential restrictions enforced by Covid-19 guidelines, the cameras are to be fitted into classrooms so students will be able to follow along from home.

The measures are part of the strategy plan that looks to ensure the safe return to school for the students and to stop the potential spread of Covid-19.

As well as the cameras, around 70,000 computers are also set to be given to students and teachers in order to facilitate the proposed plans, with a huge increase in the cleaning budget expected.

More than €15 million will be set aside for extra cleaning and disinfection, with 700,000 litres of hydro-alcoholic gel set to be supplied.

The announcement is due to be held next Tuesday, September 1, by Regional President, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, together with the Councillors of Health and Education and Youth, Enrique Ruiz Escudero and Enrique Ossorio, but has received a lot of criticism within the local area because the new school year starts a week after.

Planned strikes by the unions; CCOO, UGT, CGT and STEM are set to take place as they demand a lowering of the ratio of students per classroom.

They are also looking to expand groups to meet safety distances, increase staff, resources to face the digital divide, more cleaning staff or that all schools have their own nursing staff.